Cervelli (hand) is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers.

He left Sunday's game with pain in his left hand -- an issue he has been dealing with lately. While Cervelli has not been placed on the DL, the Pirates recalled Elias Diaz from Triple-A to offer catching depth, so it seems like Cervelli will be given at least a couple days to get right. He is hitting .264 with two home runs over his last 91 at-bats.