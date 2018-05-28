Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains out with illnesss
Cervelli (illness) is out of Monday's lineup against the Cubs.
He was a late scratch from Sunday's lineup due to flu-like symptoms, and is apparently still getting over the illness. Elias Diaz will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
