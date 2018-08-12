Cervelli (undisclosed) was removed from Saturday's game as a precaution after being struck in the mask by a foul ball, and he's being examined by the medical team.

The fact that the club didn't immediately address an injury is a sign that they're playing it safe with the oft-injured backstop who has dealt with several concussions. Should Cervelli be forced to miss time, Elias Diaz should pick up extra work.