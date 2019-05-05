Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Resting in series finale
Cervelli is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Cervelli is likely just getting a routine maintenance day after starting at catcher for the first two games of the series with Oakland. Backup backstop Elias Diaz checks into the lineup as the Pirates' No. 7 hitter.
