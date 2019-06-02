Cervelli (concussion) has been participating in conditioning workouts over the last couple days but has no timeline for his return, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

General manager Neal Huntington said Sunday the team would likely express additional caution with Cervelli given his extensive concussion history, which hardly comes as a surprise. The 33-year-old was eligible to be activated off the 7-day injured list Sunday but will clearly be spending some more time on the shelf.