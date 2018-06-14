Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Returns against Diamondbacks
Cervelli (jaw) returned to the lineup Wednesday, going 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run scored against Arizona.
He was able to play a complete game, his first since taking a foul ball to his jaw in Wrigley Field on Saturday. After primarily hitting sixth for much of April and May, he's bounced around the lineup, batting third for a spell, cleanup, and most recently, fifth. In any event, his numbers have fallen off. Cervelli is batting .182 in his last 55 at-bats since May 15.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains on bench Monday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Withheld from lineup Sunday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Batting fourth again Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.