Cervelli (jaw) returned to the lineup Wednesday, going 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run scored against Arizona.

He was able to play a complete game, his first since taking a foul ball to his jaw in Wrigley Field on Saturday. After primarily hitting sixth for much of April and May, he's bounced around the lineup, batting third for a spell, cleanup, and most recently, fifth. In any event, his numbers have fallen off. Cervelli is batting .182 in his last 55 at-bats since May 15.