Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Returns from disabled list Sunday
The Pirates activated Cervelli (concussion) off the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Cervelli has been on the disabled list since June 22 due to the concussion, but the issue stemmed back to early June after being hit in the jaw by a foul ball. The 32-year-old has a .257/.390/.486 slash line with nine home runs in 55 games this season, and will bat fifth in his return to the lineup Sunday against the Phillies, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
