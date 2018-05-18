Cervelli (forearm) went 0-for-2 with one run and two walks Thursday against San Diego.

Cervelli, who made his return from a forearm injury, injured his right hand diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt but stayed in the game. The contest marked just the sixth time in Cervelli's career that he's appeared as a No. 3 hitter. He's 4-for-12 with four walks in those situations and could see additional action hitting third with Starling Marte (oblique) out. The backstop is slashing .296/.418/.556 with six homers, 24 RBI and 18:24 BB:K in 134 plate appearances as his career season continues.