Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Returns to lineup Friday
Cervelli (hand) will start behind the plate and bat third in Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Cervelli sustained the injury blocking a pitch Wednesday and was held out of the lineup Thursday, but it appears to be a minor issue. The Pirates' catcher has a fantastic .282/.399/.532 slash line will face Cardinals' right-hander John Gant on Friday.
