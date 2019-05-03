Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Returns to lineup
Cervelli is back in action Friday against Oakland.
Cervelli was struck in the wrist by a pitch Tuesday and sat out the following game, but he escaped with nothing worse than a bruise and is ready to go again following Thursday's off day. He'll start behind the plate and bat sixth.
