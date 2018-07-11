Cervelli will start at catcher against the Nationals on Wednesday afternoon and bat cleanup.

He served as a pinch hitter Tuesday, striking out on three pitches with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, ending the contest. Cervelli, who took groundballs at first base prior to Tuesday's game, has appeared in seven career games at first. With fellow backstop Elias Diaz hitting well, there's a chance that Cervelli could see some action at first base with Diaz catching.