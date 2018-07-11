Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Returns to starting lineup
Cervelli will start at catcher against the Nationals on Wednesday afternoon and bat cleanup.
He served as a pinch hitter Tuesday, striking out on three pitches with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, ending the contest. Cervelli, who took groundballs at first base prior to Tuesday's game, has appeared in seven career games at first. With fellow backstop Elias Diaz hitting well, there's a chance that Cervelli could see some action at first base with Diaz catching.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Day off Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Impressive return Sunday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Returns from disabled list Sunday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Sees action for Altoona•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Set to begin rehab stint•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Nearing rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...