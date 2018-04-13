Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Rides pine Friday
Cervelli is not in the lineup Friday against the Marlins.
Cervelli has six hits in his past three games, but he'll head to the bench for his second off-day of the season. Elias Diaz will take over behind the dish in his stead.
