Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Scores lone run Monday
Cervelli reached base three times Monday, collecting a pair of singles and a walk against Milwaukee.
Entering Monday's tilt, the catcher had hit just .188 in 80 at-bats since May 5. His .371 OPS over the stretch shows he's still having strong at-bats and a .212 BABIP illustrates some bad luck. Not surprisingly, Cervelli's slump began when the team moved him out of his customary sixth spot in the lineup and hit him in multiple batting spots. Monday's two-hit performance (while batting fifth) was his first since May.
