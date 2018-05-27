Cervelli was scratched from the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals due to flu-like symptoms, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Cervelli was expected to start at catcher and bat second but now will be withheld from the lineup as he's apparently dealing with a sickness. Elias Diaz will take over at catcher and Austin Meadows will slot into the second spot in the order. Consider Cervelli a day-to-day case.