Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Scratched with illness Sunday
Cervelli was scratched from the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals due to flu-like symptoms, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Cervelli was expected to start at catcher and bat second but now will be withheld from the lineup as he's apparently dealing with a sickness. Elias Diaz will take over at catcher and Austin Meadows will slot into the second spot in the order. Consider Cervelli a day-to-day case.
