Cervelli (concussion), who went 0-for-3 with two walks for Double-A Altoona on Thursday, will again serve as the team's designated hitter Friday before the organization decides his next step, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

While he didn't catch in the game Thursday, the 32-year-old did everything else, including fielding bunts and catching a bullpen. Cervelli is focused on hitting during his rehab stint because he was having difficulty at the plate. "I just need to hit because I was having problems to see the ball," he said. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Cervelli could return to the Pirates sometime this weekend.