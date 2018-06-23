Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Sent to concussion DL
Cervelli was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list before Friday's game, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The backstop reported symptoms to the team's medical staff following the Thursday night game. Elias Diaz will be considered the primary catcher during Cervelli's absence, which will keep him out of action at least until June 30.
