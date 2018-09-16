Cervelli went 1-for-3 with an RBI double before he was ejected from Saturday's game in Milwaukee.

He was tossed for arguing balls and strikes after striking out. After the game, Cervelli said he was feeling more comfortable at the plate (the double was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 25). The catcher is 3-for-7 with a walk against Sunday starter, Jhoulys Chacin.