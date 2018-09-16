Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Sent to showers early
Cervelli went 1-for-3 with an RBI double before he was ejected from Saturday's game in Milwaukee.
He was tossed for arguing balls and strikes after striking out. After the game, Cervelli said he was feeling more comfortable at the plate (the double was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 25). The catcher is 3-for-7 with a walk against Sunday starter, Jhoulys Chacin.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Day off vs. Cardinals•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Sits for second time in series•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Day off Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...