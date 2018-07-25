Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Set for evaluation in Pittsburgh
Cervelli (concussion) will be reexamined by team and independent doctors upon the club's return to Pittsburgh on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
If all goes well during this evaluation, Cervelli should be reinstated from the 7-day disabled list in the near future. According to Tood Tomczyk, the club's medical director, Cervelli has not shown any signs of his symptoms and was able to resume all baseball activities earlier this week, per Craig Meyer of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The catcher will continue going through tests the next couple days, and could return to the fold by the end of this weekend.
