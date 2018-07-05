Cervelli (concussion) is slated to start a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Altoona, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cervelli suffered a concussion June 21, but he's nearing a return as he'll return to game action on a rehabilitation assignment. Given the nature of his injury, it appears unlikely that he'll require many starts in the minor leagues. The 32-year-old backstop was putting together decent numbers at the plate prior to his injury, batting .257 with nine home runs and 36 RBI through 55 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories