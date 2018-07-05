Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Set to begin rehab stint
Cervelli (concussion) is slated to start a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Altoona, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Cervelli suffered a concussion June 21, but he's nearing a return as he'll return to game action on a rehabilitation assignment. Given the nature of his injury, it appears unlikely that he'll require many starts in the minor leagues. The 32-year-old backstop was putting together decent numbers at the plate prior to his injury, batting .257 with nine home runs and 36 RBI through 55 games.
