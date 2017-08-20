Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Set to begin swinging
Cervelli (hand) plans to resume swinging Monday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Cervelli is hopeful that he'll be healthy enough to come off the disabled list next week, however a more definite timeframe for his eventual return should become clear as his level of activity increases. Until Cervelli is activated, look for Chris Stewart and Elias Diaz to share time behind the dish.
