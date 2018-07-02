Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Shifts to 10-day DL
The Pirates transferred Cervelli (concussion) from the 7-day to 10-day disabled list Sunday.
It's merely a procedural move, as Cervelli has been sidelined since June 21 with the concussion. He has since been cleared to work out, but no reports have surfaced that Cervelli has resumed defensive drills behind the plate. Once Cervelli completes a full range of baseball activities, he could begin a brief minor-league rehab assignment before returning to the active roster.
