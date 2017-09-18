Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Shut down for season
Cervelli (quad) has been shut down for the remainder of the season, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Cervelli has dealt with a myriad of injuries this season, and it seems his latest ailment -- a left quad issue -- will end his season prematurely. "The reality is we've run out of time," manager Clint Hurdle said. Seeing as the Pirates are out of playoff contention, it doesn't make much sense to push Cervelli to return for what would be meaningless games. He'll finish the season with a .249/.342/.370 line with five homers in 81 games. Elias Diaz and Chris Stewart are expected to split duties behind the dish for the rest of the year.
