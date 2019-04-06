Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Sits for first time
Cervelli is on the bench Saturday against Cincinnati.
Cervelli started each of the Pirates' first six games. He only went hitless in one of them but does not have a multi-hit game or an extra-base hit, so his OPS sits at just .551. Jacob Stallings will start behind the plate in his absence.
