Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Sits for second time in series
Cervelli is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.
The Pirates will start their third different catcher of the series with Jacob Stallings behind the plate in the finale while Cervelli retreats to the bench for the second time in three days. With the Pirates fading from playoff contention and Cervelli having endured multiple setbacks on the health front this season, it wouldn't be surprising if his usage was more limited in September compared to previous months.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Day off Thursday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Back in action•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Makes appearance Sunday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Not in Sunday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...