Cervelli is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.

The Pirates will start their third different catcher of the series with Jacob Stallings behind the plate in the finale while Cervelli retreats to the bench for the second time in three days. With the Pirates fading from playoff contention and Cervelli having endured multiple setbacks on the health front this season, it wouldn't be surprising if his usage was more limited in September compared to previous months.