Cervelli is not in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Cervelli was bound to cede one of Saturday's starts to Elias Diaz, as he just recently returned from a concussion and backstops rarely catch both ends of a twin bill anyway. In five games since his activation, Cervelli has gone 1-for-14 with three strikeouts and a stolen base.