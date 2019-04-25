Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Sitting in series finale
Cervelli is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Cervelli had served as the Pirates' catcher the past two days, going 2-for-7 with a double and a walk between those contests. Elias Diaz will replace Cervelli behind the plate in the series finale, catching for Jameson Taillon.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Drives in lone run Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Gets day off•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Produces against San Francisco•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Slow start to season•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Posts first HR, RBI•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week