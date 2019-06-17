Cervelli (concussion) has been cleared to begin light physical activity, SportsRadio 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports.

The Pirates continue to handle Cervelli's recovery with care. "He's had no symptoms and will be reassessed when the team comes off the road this week," general manager Neal Huntington said Sunday. "We'll see what the next steps are at that point in time." Cervelli, who hasn't played since May 25, is slashing .193/.279/.248 with one homer and five RBI in 123 plate appearances.

