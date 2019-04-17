Cervelli went 0-for-5 against Detroit on Tuesday and is hitless in his last 19 at-bats.

He has just one RBI on a solo home run in 56 plate appearances and is slashing .176/.250/.235 in 2019. Cervelli has struggled despite primarily batting third in the lineup, ahead of hot-hitting Josh Bell. Look for Pittsburgh to rest Cervelli - who has started 13 of 15 games -- more liberally once Elias Dias (illness) returns from the injured list sometime in the next week. Cervelli recorded exit velocities of 97.6 mph and 98.3 mph, respectively, Tuesday. He flew out to the warning track with an opposite-field shot, a good sign. Cervelli's numbers figure to uptick once Diaz returns and he's able to rest more frequently.