Cervelli went 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBI in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals.

Cervelli slugged what appeared to a game-winning three-run home run off of Bud Norris in the eighth inning, but Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez imploded and blew the game in the ninth inning. Cervelli is now hitting .283 with eight home runs and 33 RBI on the season.