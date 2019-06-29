Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Sprints in outfield
Cervelli (concussion) ran sprints in the outfield prior to Saturday's game in Milwaukee, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
He apparently looked good during his sprints, and the fact that he is with the team suggests he could be activated in the near future. Cervelli took grounders at third base earlier this week, but that doesn't seem likely to lead to added starts when he is activated.
