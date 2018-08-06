Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Starting again at first base
Cervelli will make his second start in three games at first base and bat fifth Monday in Colorado.
Prior to going hitless Sunday, Cervelli had collected nine hits in his last 17 at-bats. The 32-year-old made 11 putouts while adding an assist without committing an error at first base over the weekend, showing soft hands. Elias Diaz will handle catching duties against the Rockies on Monday.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: On base four times in loss to Cubs•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Cracks 10th home run•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: On bench in series finale•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Rides pine Friday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Struggles against Mets•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Activated, hitting sixth Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...