Cervelli will make his second start in three games at first base and bat fifth Monday in Colorado.

Prior to going hitless Sunday, Cervelli had collected nine hits in his last 17 at-bats. The 32-year-old made 11 putouts while adding an assist without committing an error at first base over the weekend, showing soft hands. Elias Diaz will handle catching duties against the Rockies on Monday.

