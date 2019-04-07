Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Starting again Sunday
Cervell is starting behind the plate and batting third Sunday against the Reds.
Cervelli received the day off Saturday after starting the first six games of the year and returns to action for the series finale. The 33-year-old has a .250/.357/.250 slash line with six runs scored and zero extra-base hits through 28 plate appearances.
