Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Still no timetable
The Pirates do not expect Cervelli (concussion) to return to action in the near future, general manager Neal Huntington said on 93.7 The Fan.
"Francisco is still in rest mode at this time," Huntington said Sunday. "We'll ramp him back up to activity once we feel the rest period has been long enough. This is a tough one. We want to make the best possible decision for his health long-term." Elias Diaz and Jacob Stallings will continue to catch with Cervelli sidelined.
