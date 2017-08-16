Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Still out Wednesday
Cervelli (hand) is not in the lineup against the Brewers on Wednesday.
According to Bill Brink manager Clint Hurdle, it was a planned decision that Cervelli would sit for both contests of the two-game set against Milwaukee while Chris Stewart drew the assignment behind the plate. The catcher should be considered day-to-day following his removal from Sunday's game due to a reoccurring left hand injury, and could return make a return for the series opener versus the Cardinals on Thursday.
