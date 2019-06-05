Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Still symptomatic
According to athletic trainer Todd Tomcyzk, Cervelli (concussion) is "still symptomatic," Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Cervelli has been on the 7-day IL since the end of May with a concussion, and while he recently resumed conditioning workouts, the backstop is apparently still dealing with lingering symptoms. The 33-year-old has an extensive history with concussions, so the Pirates will continue to handle him with extreme caution moving forward. Cervelli will presumably remain without a timetable for his return until he's deemed symptom-free.
