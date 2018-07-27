Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Struggles against Mets
Cervelli (concussion) went hitless in four at-bats in his return to the lineup Thursday.
Not surprisingly, he looked rusty at the plate and in the field, where he dropped a foul popup for his third error. Cervelli's batting average has fallen to its lowest mark (.238) since April 11, courtesy of a 7-for-55 slump. It wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out Friday after catching 193 pitches Thursday. Fortunately, it appears he made it though the contest without incurring any additional concussion-like symptoms.
