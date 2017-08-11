Cervelli will start and bat ninth Friday against the Blue Jays.

He's started only six of the last 11 games. Cervelli has dropped his bat while at home plate on several occasions and recently began wearing battting gloves on both hands, leading to speculation he could be suffering from a hand or wrist injury (though the team hasn't acknowledged or released any injury information). He's hitting .159/.229/.182 in his last 48 plate appearances since July 22, striking out 16 times. He'll face Toronto ace Marcus Stroman for the first time Friday.