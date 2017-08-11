Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Struggling at plate lately
Cervelli will start and bat ninth Friday against the Blue Jays.
He's started only six of the last 11 games. Cervelli has dropped his bat while at home plate on several occasions and recently began wearing battting gloves on both hands, leading to speculation he could be suffering from a hand or wrist injury (though the team hasn't acknowledged or released any injury information). He's hitting .159/.229/.182 in his last 48 plate appearances since July 22, striking out 16 times. He'll face Toronto ace Marcus Stroman for the first time Friday.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Not in Thursday lineup•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Absent from Sunday lineup•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains out of lineup Thursday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Recent surge continues Friday•
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...