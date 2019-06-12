Cervelli is no longer dealing with concussion symptoms, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

While this is an encouraging sign for Cervelli, he still hasn't been cleared to resume workouts, suggesting a return from the 7-day injured list is not imminent. Look for Elias Diaz to continue to fill in at backstop until Cervelli is cleared to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories