Cervelli is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

As expected, Cervelli will head to the bench for a breather after catching all nine innings and going 3-for-4 with a homer, a walk and six RBI in the first game of the twin bill. Elias Diaz will start behind the dish and hit seventh in his place.

