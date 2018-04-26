Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Takes seat for Game 2 of twin bill
Cervelli is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
As expected, Cervelli will head to the bench for a breather after catching all nine innings and going 3-for-4 with a homer, a walk and six RBI in the first game of the twin bill. Elias Diaz will start behind the dish and hit seventh in his place.
