Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Takes seat Saturday
Cervelli is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the the Reds.
It's Cervelli's first time out of the lineup this season. Elias Diaz will start behind the plate in his place. Cervelli is off to a slow start, hitting .160 through the first seven games of the season.
