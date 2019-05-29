Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: To be evaluated Thursday
Cervelli (concussion) will be evaluated Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Cervelli has been out with a concussion since last Sunday. He's eligible to return from the 7-day injured list this upcoming Sunday. Whether or not he's in line to hit that date should become clearer following Thursday's evaluation.
