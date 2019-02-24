Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: To experiment at third base
Cervelli will get some time at third base this spring, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Cervelli has played a total of five major-league innings at the position, none of which have come since 2011. Still, he'll be 33 years old by Opening Day, and it's not uncommon for veteran catchers to start to play other, less physically taxing positions. If Cervelli can come close to repeating his .259/.378/.431 line from last season, his bat would certainly play at the hot corner.
