Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Transferred to 60-day IL
Cervelli (concussion) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
He has been cleared to resume light catching activities, including fielding bunts, per Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic. However, it's still possible that he may not return at all this season, given the severity of this most recent concussion. Resting from now until next February may give him a chance of getting fully recovered in an effort to prolong his career as a big-league catcher.
