Cervelli sat out his third straight game Saturday in San Diego.

Although the team hasn't mentioned any health issues with the backstop, he took a swinging bat to the back of his glove hand while catching Wednesday and hasn't played since. Cervelli sports a 9:31 BB:K and his .243 BABIP is nearly 100 points below his career average of .327. He's struggled across the board offensively and the rest figures to help him physically recover. Backup Elias Diaz has played well over the last three games, giving Pittsburgh the opportunity to unplug Cervelli for several days.

