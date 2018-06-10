Cervelli (jaw) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Cervelli will open the game on the bench after being lifted from Saturday's contest when he was hit on the jaw by a foul ball. Manager Clint Hurdle reported Sunday morning that his starting backstop is a day-to-day case, Berry reports. Elias Diaz will start at catcher and bat fifth in his stead.