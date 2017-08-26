Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Withheld from Saturday's lineup
Cervelli (quad) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Reds, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Cervelli only played three innings in his first game back from the disabled list before having to exit with a quad injury. There's yet to be any word regarding the severity of the issue, but Pittsburgh will likely proceed with caution with their oft-injured backstop. With Cervelli out Saturday, Chris Stewart is starting behind the dish.
