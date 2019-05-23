Cervelli (chest) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Cervelli will be on the bench for the second straight day while battling a chest contusion, but it's possible the veteran would find himself out of the lineup even if health wasn't a factor. He's hitting just .185 on the season and seems to have surrendered top catching duties to Elias Diaz.

