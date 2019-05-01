X-rays on Cervelli's left wrist did not reveal any broken bones, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Cervelli appears to have escaped with a bruise after getting hit by a pitch in the wrist during Tuesday's game. It remains to be seen how much time the issue will force him to miss; it wouldn't be surprising to see him get Wednesday's game off ahead of Thursday's scheduled off day.

