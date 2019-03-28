Pirates' Francisco Liriano: Contract selected
Liriano's contract was purchased Thursday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
This is a formality, as it was reported last week that Liriano had made the team. He will work in mid-leverage situations, getting plenty of work against left-handed hitters.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Liriano: Will pitch in big leagues•
-
Pirates' Francisco Liriano: Day of reckoning coming•
-
Pirates' Francisco Liriano: Unable to find strike zone•
-
Pirates' Francisco Liriano: Hurls clean inning Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Liriano: Signs with Pirates•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Nursing back issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...