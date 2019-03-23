The Pirates are expected to inform Liriano whether he has made the Opening Day roster Saturday, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He's pitched progressively worse throughout the spring, allowing five runs with an 8:9 K:BB in 9.1innings. If Liriano doesn't make the team, the Pirates will likely release him because they would have to pay him a $100,000 bonus if they sent him to Triple-A. Rule 5 pick Nick Burdi has outpitched Liriano and may take the final bullpen spot.